The Japanese Ambassador to the country, Morino Yasunari, affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between Japan and Kuwait, pointing out the generous support provided by Kuwait during the 2011 earthquake in Japan. He said in a speech during the celebration of the birthday of the Emperor of Japan, in the presence of the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Ammar Al-Ajmi, at the Regency Hotel on Thursday that the current year marks the sixty-two years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Yasunari pointed out that the oil trade represents the basis of the relationship between the two countries since 1958.

According to Al Rai newspaper, Yasunari said that both countries need to create a new impetus to deepen relations, and with the receding of the Covid-19 epidemic, to work on renewing the partnership beyond oil trade, in various fields, including human exchange.

On the other hand, British Ambassador Belinda Lewis said that the process to obtain a student visa has become easy for Kuwaitis, as well as the flight to Manchester and London, in addition to an electronic visa exemption for those with short trips. She added that England is working closely with Kuwait in supporting and strengthening the defense and security cooperation between the two countries, and is anticipating a joint exercise at the end of February for the forces of the two countries to enhance the exchange of experiences.