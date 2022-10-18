The Public Authority for Persons with Disabilities issued a decision to renew certificates of proof for people suffering from incurable disabilities.

The Acting Director General of the authority, Hanadi al-Mabeelesh, said in a press statement, Monday, that after issuing this decision, the person concerned does not need to submit a request to renew the certificate, indicating that all certificates are subject to the standards and controls of the authority to serve people with disabilities, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Mabeelesh explained that curable disabilities are not covered by this decision, such as simple, educational, developmental and psychological disabilities, noting that those with disabilities are granted varying extensions ranging from one to five years.