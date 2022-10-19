The Director-General of the Environment Public Authority, Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad, said the date for opening the tender documents for companies applying to manage and operate the technical inspection centers of the Ministry of Interior will look into the issue of percentage of smoke emissions from cars before renewing the vehicle registration book.

Al-Ahmad said in a press statement on the sidelines of inauguration of the first sustainable environmental school in Kuwait at Al-Algeria High School in Shamiya, that the procedures related to the auction are currently being completed, pointing to a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Interior in this regard, on the basis of which the mechanism will be implemented soon.

He added the EPA will examine the vehicles and the emission rates, and issue a statement on the condition of each vehicle and attach it to the vehicle’s technical inspection file to match the percentage of emissions according to the data, which will determine where the car registration book can be renewed or not as per national and international stamdards and the data will be available to all concerned authorities including the technical inspection authority.

He stated that technical testing companies will ensure the validity of vehicle exhaust, indicating that, according to the agreement concluded with the Ministry of Interior, no vehicle will be registered that does not conform to the standards and data for measuring emissions and the registration will not be renewed.