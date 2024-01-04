The judge rejected a request to release the family accused of assaulting the security personnel in the Jabriya area, and decided to continue their pretrial detention for 10 days pending trial.

This came after the lawyer requested the release of his clients, arguing that there were no justifications for their imprisonment, considering that they are Kuwaiti citizens with known residence and there is no fear that they will flee the country, reports Al-Anba daily.

The Ministry of Interior had stated that legal measures had been taken against the parties to the incident and several cases had been registered against them, including assaulting a public employee while performing work, insulting a public employee and misuse of a telephone.”

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Interior Ministry indicated at the time that it was decided to imprison the accused (the son, his father, his mother, and the officer’s sister), for 10 days in the central prison pending investigation, and to refer the vehicle to the traffic garage, stressing that the Ministry of Interior deals firmly with anyone who abuses and assaults the police force members.