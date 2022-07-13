Despite the increasing rates of infection with the Corona virus in some countries of the world, health sources said the general indicators of the epidemic in Kuwait are still reassuring and that there is no cause concern, and do not require taking measures or imposing restrictions related to the virus, indicating that the rate of recovery from the virus, even two days ago, was close to 100%, up from 98.9% a few days ago.

The sources told a local Arabic daily that the Mishref Immunization Center continued working during the Eid al-Adha holiday, to receive those wishing to take vaccinations during the evening period, “from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm,” indicating that the turnout was “good” to receive the second booster (known as the fourth dose) so far, especially those above 50 years old, and those with immune diseases who have reached 12 years of age or older, as it is given in no less than 4 months after the date of taking the third dose of any approved vaccine in the country.

The sources stressed the need to continue to follow the instructions of the health authorities during this period, especially with isolating self for 5 days during infection with the virus, and wearing a mask for the next 5 days, to avoid transmission of infection to people close to the infected during his isolation.

5 positive signs

1 – A limited number of medical and care wards

2 – Mild symptoms of infected cases

3 – Increased recovery rates to nearly 100%

4 – Be sure to follow the preventive instructions

5 – The noticeable demand for taking the booster dose