Dar Al-Shifa Hospital organized the fourth annual conference for newborns under the auspices of the Ministry of Health in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary for National Medical Services Affairs, Dr. Fatima Al-Najjar.

A local Arabic daily said more than two hundred specialists from the public and private hospitals in the neonatology sector from inside and outside Kuwait participated in the event with more than 10 speakers from around the world speaking on the subject.

The event, was organized by the hospital.under the title “Neonatal Care Bundles”, within the framework of its great interest in newborn babies, as it is one of the largest private hospitals where babies are born in Kuwait.

In addition, the annual conference has become the focus of attention for many specialists in the world, dealing with the latest global medical developments in the field of neonatal medicine.

The conference will also witness, during its three-day activities, advanced workshops on neonatal medicine, with one workshop for each day.

In this context, the representative of the Minister of Health at the conference, Dr. Fatima Al-Najjar, indicated that the rates of newborn deaths recorded a remarkable decrease over the past three decades, due to the research development and the continuous development of medical standards in dealing with maternity and newborn cases.

She added the Ministry of Health spares no effort in cooperating with all relevant authorities locally, regionally and globally in striving to reduce newborn cases to a minimum.

Dr Al-Najjar thanked the management and staff of Dar Al-Shifa Hospital for organizing the conference, which reflects the keenness to enhance cooperation and partnership between government medical institutions represented by the Ministry of Health in Kuwait and private institutions for the development of health care.

For his part, the head of the medical staff at Dar Al-Shifa, Dr. Muhammad Ismail, explained that the conference has been organized by Dar Al-Shifa annually since 2017, and this year it deals with many topics specialized in the field of neonatal medicine, most notably– neonatal intensive care and sonar for the heart, the respiratory system, in addition to other topics related to global medical developments in this field.