Kuwait’s Meteorological Department observatory official, Dhirar Al-Ali, reported that the country is expecting relative humidity to soar over 90 percent today, Saturday. He said that the increase in relative humidity can be felt particularly along the coastal areas. Al-Ali also said that the country shall experience prolonged southeast wind and relative humidity until Monday, while anticipating a decrease in relative humidity as active winds steer towards the northwest of the state next Tuesday. He also emphasized that temperatures are expected to peak to over 50 degrees Celsius, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the hottest days of the week.



