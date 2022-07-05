The General Staff of the Army (Ali Al-Sabah Military College) announced the opening of registration for military service as officer students for the 23rd batch for university degree holders and the 49th batch for officer students for those who are holding diploma and high school certificates.

A local Arabic daily said those who pass the interview, oral and written tests, and medical examinations for cadet officers will be done by drawing lots. This precedent is considered the first of its kind in the history of the Kuwaiti army.

Note that the registration will be done electronically on the defense ministry website from July 6 to July 23, 2022.