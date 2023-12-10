The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding diminished horizontal visibility caused by fog, with levels dropping to less than 1,000 meters in specific regions. This cautionary advisory is effective for a duration of 4 hours, concluding at 7 p.m, reported Al-Rai Daily.

In response to the weather alert, the Ministry of Interior has urged motorists and all road users to exercise heightened caution, particularly in areas where visibility is significantly compromised due to fog. The Ministry emphasized the readiness of the emergency telephone operations room (112) to promptly receive and address any reports related to the challenging weather conditions.