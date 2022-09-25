The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Dubai and Middle East office celebrated with a glamorous event at Elements Restaurant in Kuwait City under the theme of ‘Rediscover Bangkok with Amazing New Chapters of Luxury’ in partnership with Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The event highlighted luxury travel in Bangkok and, in parallel, the latest edition of a peaceful urban-oasis five-star resort-style properties dedicated to families at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and wellness at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

Opening its doors in 2010, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok is one of the leading luxury hotel providers in Bangkok. The five-star luxury city-resort sits on historical grounds that were once part of the Lotus Pond Palace (Sra Pathum Palace) commissioned by King Rama IV. The luxury urban-oasis resort is a dream destination for leisure and family travellers, combining comfort and convenience with the amazing shopping and entertainment attractions that are literally at your doorstep. The hotel has added seven animal ‘Themed Family Suites’ and has reimagined the design of 22 new pool-access ‘Cabana’ rooms and ‘Duplex Cabana’ suites, to be revealed by mid November 2022.

Each ‘Themed Family Suite’ is named after a member of Thailand’s animal kingdom and includes an attractive selection of games and entertainment for younger guests. “Inside each suite exists a sensory experience, where kids are invited to explore and create their unique ‘den’ which they can call their own while staying with us. We have created an environment in which children return to more conventional, interactive playtime experiences using drawing materials, board games and books,” explains the hotel’s

Managing Director Richard Schestak. “Guests staying in the elephant suite, for example, will learn much more about the lives of elephants in Thailand and why the elephant is a treasured and sacred beast in Thai culture.”

The reimagined new designs of the 22 pool-access rooms, including the ‘Cabana’ rooms and ‘Duplex Cabana’ suites, will be revealed by mid November 2022. The new edition features a contemporary interior design that uses natural light to highlight the top-quality furnishings and décor in light tones of neutral shades.

Vice President Operations of South East Asia and General Manager Adrian Rudin “Sindhorn Kempinski is a wellness landmark in the heart of Bangkok where you can just unwind by the seemingly endless infinity pool, indulge in transformative spa treatments to be revitalise and refresh as you look out on to the panoramas and greenery that surrounds the Hotel”

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok are both leading luxury hotels in a peaceful urban oasis in the heart of Bangkok, combining the supreme comfort and convenience of a luxury city-centre staycation with all the tempting shopping, spa pampering, gourmet cuisines, cultural attractions and the world’s leading hospitals at your doorstep.

Director of TAT Dubai Office Chaiwat Tamthai “We are so excited to welcome the Middle East tourist especially from Kuwait market which is one of our top spenders in the world with approximately 2,500 US$ per trip with average stay of 8-10 days. There is no better time to showcase our new tourism products and services, as well as present our famous attractions in a new light which we would like to highlight Thailand as a well-known affordable luxury & trendy destination for Kuwaiti travellers in 2022/2023”