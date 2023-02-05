Rich colorful foods are known to attract both young and old alike. Manufacturers and marketers of foods have long realized this and employed natural and artificial coloring to make their products appear more appetizing, and thereby increasing the chance of its sale.

A new study now shows that a common food dye, used to color food, give it texture, and make it appear more appetizing and attractive, could trigger inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) in animals. The implicated dye, Allura Red AC — also often referred to as FD&C Red 40, Food Red 17 and E129 — is a common ingredient used in candies, soft drinks, dairy products and some cereals.

Researchers at McMaster University in Canada, using experimental animal models of IBD found that continual exposure to Allura Red AC harms gut health and promotes inflammation. The study suggests that long-term consumption of Allura Red food dye can be a potential trigger of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs).

IBD is an overarching term to refer to two conditions, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, both of which are characterized by chronic inflammation of portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract that extends from mouth to anus. Prolonged inflammation results in damage to the GI tract.

The dye has been found to directly disrupt gut barrier function and to increase the production of serotonin, a hormone/neurotransmitter found in the gut, which subsequently alters gut microbiota composition leading to increased susceptibility to colitis — a chronic disease characterized by inflammation of the inner lining of the colon. Intestinal perforation could occur if chronic inflammation weakens the intestinal wall ultimately creating a hole through which a large amount of bacteria can spill into the abdomen and cause infection and gut microbiota imbalances.

The use of synthetic food dyes such as Allura Red has increased significantly over the last several decades, but there has been little earlier study of the effect of these dyes on gut health. The new study not only demonstrates significant harmful effects of Allura Red on gut health but also identifies gut serotonin as a critical factor mediating these effects. These findings have important implications in the prevention and management of gut inflammation.

The research is a significant advance in alerting the public on the potential harms of food dyes that we consume daily. The scientists called for further research into food dyes and IBDs at experimental, epidemiological and clinical levels, as the consumption of Allura Red also affects certain allergies, immune disorders and behavioral problems in children, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Serious chronic inflammatory conditions of the human bowel, such as IBDs affect millions of people worldwide. While their exact causes are still not fully understood, studies have shown that dysregulated immune responses, genetic factors, gut microbiota imbalances, and environmental factors can trigger these conditions.

Researchers note that advances in defining environmental risk factors for IBD have lagged research into other causes of the disease. Environmental triggers for IBDs include the typical Western diet, which includes processed fats, red and processed meats, sugar and a lack of fiber. Western diet and processed food also includes large amounts of various additives and dyes.