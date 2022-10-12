The Philippine’s Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch ceased on 11 October the operations of K-Monster, an immigration consultancy firm in the Philippines, for allegedly recruiting Filipinos to work abroad illegally, the Philippine media reported.

DMW exposed through its surveillance operations K-Monster’s reportedly illegal procedures of offering employment for hotel workers, room attendants, cashiers, waiters, caregivers, and factory workers in various countries, including South Korea, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Philippine labor attaché in South Korea, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople, told reporters that K-Monster was illegally recruiting Filipino migrant workers, requiring them advance payment of processing fees of roughly Php 80,000 to Php 200,000, between USD 1000 to USD 4000. The recruitment firm has yet to release an official statement.