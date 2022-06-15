The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has resolved the controversy over who bears the cost of the ticket for recruiting domestic workers, after setting the recruitment price at 890 dinars, by confirming that the office will bear the ticket price for requests submitted after April 19, 2022.

Informed sources told local Arabic daily recommendations were issued after officials from the Commerce Ministry met with officials from the Public Authority for Manpower that the recruitment cost should include the ticket for requests submitted after April 19, in the face of complaints and controversy as to who should bear the cost in requests made before that date.

According to the sources, the ministry stressed the recruitment offices must abide by Ministerial Resolution No. 33 of 2021 setting recruitment prices, stressing that it will not hesitate to play its legal role and take measures against violators of the decision or those who don’t entertain requests for workers, which may result in immediate withdrawal of the commercial license to protect the rights of consumers.

The sources stated the ministry has called on consumers not to hesitate to file complaints when they are exposed to such practices, noting that the ministry will take immediate action.