Attorney General Counselor Saad Al-Safran has announced a historic milestone in the recruitment of junior legal researchers for the “prosecutor” role within the Public Prosecution.

This achievement comes in line with the directives of the political leadership, aiming to localize the Kuwaiti judiciary through a carefully planned approach, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Justice, it was confirmed that a record-breaking number of 105 applicants have been accepted for the position of “junior legal researcher.” These successful candidates are now eligible to be appointed as Deputy Prosecutors (C) at the Public Prosecution Office, following their successful completion of written tests and personal interviews as per the schedule.

The Ministry further disclosed that the newly accepted individuals are required to visit the Department of Judges and Members of Public Prosecution Affairs within the Administrative Affairs Department at the Ministries Complex to complete the necessary appointment procedures. Additionally, the ministry has opened a channel for receiving grievances from applicants who were not accepted, in compliance with legally established deadlines, which extend for a period of 60 days.

However, concerns and objections regarding the admission process in the Public Prosecution persist among parliamentary members. Sources within the parliament have revealed that they raised these concerns with His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, during the last National Assembly session. They sought his personal intervention to rectify what they consider as “unconstitutional selectivity” in this matter.

During the session, parliamentarians indirectly conveyed their concerns about the potential impact on national unity, without explicitly referencing the prosecution’s admission decisions. They had received assurances from higher authorities that the issue would be thoroughly reviewed and verified, and they are currently awaiting the outcomes of this follow-up before considering any constitutional actions that might lead to questioning.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Abdul Karim Al-Kandari questioned how justice could be served when the process begins with perceived injustices. He stressed that excluding applicants with high grades who successfully passed tests and interviews in favor of those with lower qualifications is an intolerable catastrophe.

Directing his concerns towards the Minister of Justice, Al-Kandari pointed out that the acceptance process for the Public Prosecution has revealed a clear differentiation among the various segments of society. He noted that the hands behind these decisions seemed to be attempting to divide Kuwaitis into classes at the expense of qualified individuals who have been unfairly excluded from consideration.

Al-Kandari concluded by insisting that the grievances of those who have been unjustly excluded must be addressed, and all citizen appointments should be free from any influence by individuals with questionable motives. Such actions not only risk tearing apart the social fabric of the nation but also perpetuate discrimination based on nationality, which should not be tolerated.