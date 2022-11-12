Carbon dioxide emissions from the consumption of fossil energy from gas, oil and coal will exceed their record level in 2022 after a decline during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a reference study published on Friday.

Total emissions of the main greenhouse gas responsible for climate warming, including those from deforestation, will recover to around the 2019 level, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP sources

At this rate, there is a 50 percent chance of avoiding a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius in nine years, according to scientists in the “Global Carbon Project.”