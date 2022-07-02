Abdulaziz Al-Anjari, Founder and CEO of Reconnaissance Research , held a farewell meeting in honor of His Excellency Mr. Jonathan Gilbert, Ambassador of Australia to the State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Ambassador to his country after spending four and a half years in Kuwait.

The meeting was attended by a number of selected invitees.

“I would like to thank Reconnaissance Research and Abdulaziz for this opportunity, which marks the end of my journey in this beautiful country, Kuwait, rich in its culture, diversity and ideas.” said the Australian ambassador.

The ambassador added, “I was happy with the many friendships I made in Kuwait. I was fortunate to work with Reconnaissance Research since its start in 2019 and i value the great potential at hand for more work with them. I am sure the next ambassador will too appreciate the value of Reconnaissance Research as an independent Kuwaiti think tank.”

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Anjari said: “The Australian ambassador made strong bridges of communication with Kuwait. He worked tirelessly to advance common interests and maximize mutual benefit between Australia and Kuwait.

Al-Anjari added: “ He left a lasting positive impact on many Kuwaitis, especially the youth, whom he always welcomes participating with us in discussion sessions concerned with their affairs. Also, The ambassador has accumulated experiences from his previous work in several countries, such as Iraq and the Philippines, which formed an added value of knowledge for me outside the borders of Australia”