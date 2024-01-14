In a recent development, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the Minister of Health, has issued two decisions aimed at adding certain chemicals to the list of controlled drugs and psychotropic substances. These decisions are part of the ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse and regulate the usage and trafficking of drugs in accordance with international standards, reported Al-Anba Daily.

The first decision specifically focuses on amending Table No. 1 of Law No. 74 of 1983, which pertains to the regulation and control of drugs in the country. The newly added articles in this decision align with the latest international updates related to controlled substances.

By including these chemicals in the list, Kuwait aims to tighten its grip on the illicit drug trade and prevent their misuse. Furthermore, the second article of the decision emphasizes the importance of notifying relevant authorities about the implementation of these additions to the controlled substances list. It also states that the decision will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.