Real Madrid claimed victory in the King’s Cup final against Athletic Bilbao, winning the tournament for the first time in nine years. The match, held at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, saw a tight contest between the two teams with no goals scored in the first half. However, in the second half, Karim Benzema scored the winning goal for Real Madrid in the 72nd minute, securing their victory.

This win is especially significant for Real Madrid, as it marks their first King’s Cup win since the 2013-2014 season. The team has had a challenging season, having been knocked out of the Champions League early and falling behind in the La Liga title race. However, this victory has provided a much-needed boost for the team and its fans.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, praised his team’s performance and dedication, saying, “This is a special day for us. Winning the King’s Cup after so long is an incredible feeling. The players have worked hard and showed great character throughout the tournament. I am proud of them.”

The King’s Cup win is the 11th trophy that Zidane has won with Real Madrid as a manager. The team will now turn their focus to the remaining La Liga matches as they look to finish the season strongly.