A customer service representative of the Ahmadi Governorate was attacked by one of the owners of the investment properties, an Arabic paper reported. The incident happened while the observer was cutting the water service to one of the real estate owner’s buildings due to failure to pay his debts to the Ministry.

Informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy revealed that the victim was rushed to the hospital after the attack and obtained a medical report detailing the type of injuries he sustained. The police station registered a case and prepared to take necessary measures against the property owner.

The report mentioned that other customer service employees of the ministry were also assaulted while at work due to debt-related issues. The customer service department showed concern for workers collecting electricity and water bills given that they are dealing with public money which should be promptly collected to repay the ministry’s debt.