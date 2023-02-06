Informed sources said, in exclusive statements to Al-Anba, that the status quo in primary health centers and public hospitals with emergency cases, especially children, requires the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, to reactivate the decision of the former Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, which stipulates that those with emergency cases be allowed to visit any health center and public hospital in all regions after 1:00 pm, without being linked to the health center or hospital affiliated with the residence address.