Informed sources said, in exclusive statements to Al-Anba, that the status quo in primary health centers and public hospitals with emergency cases, especially children, requires the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, to reactivate the decision of the former Minister of Health, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah, which stipulates that those with emergency cases be allowed to visit any health center and public hospital in all regions after 1:00 pm, without being linked to the health center or hospital affiliated with the residence address.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait