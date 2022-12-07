The Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Amani Boqmaz, stated there are 949 expatriates working in the operation and maintenance contracts of the Ministry of Electricity, and that “the percentage of Kuwaiti employees working in the ministry has reached 97.25 percent, while the rest are expatriates.

In her response to a question by MP Abdullah Al-Anbaei, Boqmaz indicated that the ministry is committed to Kuwaitization of government jobs by terminating the services of expatriate employees in implementation of the replacement policy adopted by the CSC, reports a local Arabic daily.



In response to another query by MP Majid Al-Mutairi about the number of vacant supervisory positions in the Ministry, Boqmaz indicated that there are 204 different vacant supervisory positions such as department manager, an observer, a department head and division head, pointing out that the ministry is in the process of preparing a formula to fill these positions.

