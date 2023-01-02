The Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the New Year with a dazzling display of fireworks for 12 continuous minutes, and to the sound of enchanting melodies and music that captured the breath of thousands of visitors from all over the world, breaking two records to enter the Guinness Book of World Records.

The emirate succeeded, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), in improving on its previous record in the Guinness Book of World Records in the category of the largest number of unmanned aircraft used to launch fireworks at one time through 671 drones in addition to recording a new record in the “Largest Sentence Formed in the Sky by Drones” category was created using 673 drones, bringing the destination to additional world-class successes, reports a local Arabic daily.

The show was followed by visitors from all over the world, and featured amazing technologies including formations executed by drones, nano lights, and harmonious arrangements of colors and shapes moving to the rhythms of electronic music.

The display spanned more than 4.7 km and a height of 1,100 meters, breaking the previous record of 458 drones.

As for the climax of the show, it was with the aircraft reaching the highest point ever to send happy New Year wishes (Happy New Year 2023) and then smoothly transitioning to form the famous Ras Al Khaimah logo, RAKashida, which reflects the directions and visions of the emirate as a global tourist destination.