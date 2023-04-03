The lighted chain of crescents and stars adorn a house

The arrival of the holy month of Ramadan creates a whimsical atmosphere in the streets of Kuwait as houses light up in celebration with the signature shapes of the moon and stars.

The joyful adornments, a newly acquired habit, are suitably and adeptly placed on home fronts and entryways as a delightful sight welcoming visitors.

The LED lights used are considered safe and energy-saving as one can also control the brightness and color. The lights are not a burden to the household’s power grid should necessary safety precautions be taken.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR