The arrival of the holy month of Ramadan creates a whimsical atmosphere in the streets of Kuwait as houses light up in celebration with the signature shapes of the moon and stars.

The joyful adornments, a newly acquired habit, are suitably and adeptly placed on home fronts and entryways as a delightful sight welcoming visitors.

The LED lights used are considered safe and energy-saving as one can also control the brightness and color. The lights are not a burden to the household’s power grid should necessary safety precautions be taken.