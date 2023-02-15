The Al-Ajairi Scientific Center announced that the first astronomical month of Sha’ban will be on Tuesday, 21 February. The center added in a statement that the crescent of Sha’ban will appear on Monday morning, 20 February, at exactly 10:00 am.

Moreover, the center said that the astronomical month of Ramadan for this year will be on Thursday, 23 March, while the crescent of Ramadan will appear on Tuesday at 8:24 pm, Al Jarida reported. The crescent of the month of Ramadan will be visible on Wednesday evening, and will stay up for about 52 minutes.


