Break your fast with delicious meals this Ramadan. Here are a few buffets you can try with your closed ones!

Copthorne Al Jahra Hotel & Resort – Taima’a Restaurant

A remarkable place which serves traditional Arabic dishes with utmost flavours and aroma while featuring a stunning pool and garden area.

Contact : +965 2459 0000

2. Horizon Kuwait Towers Restaurant

Relish an appetising fusion of oriental and international food served in the tower’s iconic dining hall with a mesmerising view for breaking your fast with your family and friends.

Contact : +965 2496 5500

3. Radisson Blu – Al Bustan Restaurant

Stop by at Radisson Blu for an array of buffet setup inspired by international recipes with a series of food islands and live grill stations prepared by a Turkish chef this Ramadan for Iftar.

Contact : +965 2567 3430

4. Villa Feyrouz

One of Kuwait’s most popular restaurants, Villa Feyrouz radiates a glitzy elegance, its elegant dark wood interior and perfectly-cooked authentic Lebanese cuisine.

Contact : +965 2206 2061

5. Mughal Mahal

Visit Mughal Mahal to experience and savour cuisines ranging from Indian, Chinese, and Arabic to Continental, and various specialty and ethnic menus this Ramadan

Contact : +965 9764 4431 (Hawally) / +965 9764 4421 (Fahaheel)

6. St Regis – Diamond Ballroom Tent

Elevate your iftar experience with St. Regis kuwait with stunning decor complimented by traditional arabic elements : a perfect place to indulge in a wide selection of international cuisines with live cooking stations and your favourite arabic sweets.

Contact : +965 2242 2055

7. Assaha Lebanese Restaurant

Located within a beautiful fort-like building, Assaha kuwait is closer to a traditional Lebanese village than a stand-alone eatery. The menu offers high-quality dishes made with fresh ingredients and a variety of Arabic sweets you cannot miss!

Contact : +965 2253 3377

8. IKEA

The amazing Ramadan open buffet at Ikea kuwait has a delicious array of Middle Eastern dishes and desserts ideal for breaking the fast with friendly service and welcoming ambience.

Contact : +965 1840408

9. Four Seasons – Jawaher Tent

Indulge in an unforgettable iftar with family and friends in the surroundings of the luxurious Jawahar Tent and discover the perfect blend of tradition and richness in the heart of kuwait city at Four Seasons.

Contact : +965 2200 6000

10. Waldorf Astoria – Al Kubbar

Join Waldorf Astoria kuwait, one of the most impressive hotels inspired by the original establishment in New York, for a lavish buffet and live station accompanied by the soothing sounds of live music.

Contact : +965 2477 4414