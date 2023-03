The Sharia Crescent Sighting Committee will meet next Tuesday, corresponding to March 21, 2023, to seek the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH.

The committee calls on citizens and residents to contact the authority on 25376934 in the event they sight the Ramadan crescent.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Justice extends its highest congratulations to citizens and residents.