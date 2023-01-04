Meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said that the unstable weather marked with intermittent rainfalls would remain prevailing throughout Kuwait until Thursday noon. He indicated in remarks to KUNA that the country would witness some sporadic heavy rain, along with winds reaching 50 km/h and low visibility.

The weather will improve by tomorrow noon however it will be cold during the day and quite cold at night. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior declared that people finding themselves in trouble due to the unstable weather can call on number 112 for help.

The MoI personnel are ready round the clock to deal with any situation instantly. In another statement later, the MoI urged motorists to follow up on the security personnel instructions to use alternative roads to avoid puddles or other weather-related hindrances. It also advised motorists to abstain from speeding, buckle up and keep children on the back seat as roads across the country have become slippery due to the rainfall.