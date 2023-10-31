Starting today and lasting until Friday, the country will experience a period of rainy weather. This weather pattern will commence with light to moderate rain on Tuesday, continuing through Wednesday.

However, the rainfall is expected to intensify on Thursday and Friday. Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi, told Al-Rai daily, that the upcoming rainy conditions are anticipated to be more favorable than the previous ones.

He predicts that Tuesday and Wednesday will feature sporadic light rain, gradually intensifying to moderate and occasionally heavy rains, possibly accompanied by thunder, on Thursday and Friday.

Furthermore, Al-Otaibi anticipates that the rains on Thursday and Friday will coincide with active southwesterly winds, leading to waves in the sea surging to heights exceeding 6 feet.

As a precaution, he advises against seaside activities for safety reasons during the unstable weather conditions on Thursday and Friday.