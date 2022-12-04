The Meteorological Department forecasted a 5-degree drop in temperature, and sporadic rains on Tuesday that are predicted to last until Thursday, which puts the Ministry’s preparations to a new test to contain the repercussions of the expected rains.

The Public Works sources announced the preparation of various measures for the rainy season, which were recently strengthened by distributing dozens of pumps in “critical areas” that previously witnessed water clogging.

During the next few days, the country will enter the actual winter phase, with the Meteorological Department announcing a drop in temperatures, especially during the night, as the temperature drops from 17 degrees to 12 degrees in the internal regions, and less than 10 degrees in the mainland regions.