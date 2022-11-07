The Meteorological Department predicts that the weather on Tuesday will be accompanied by scattered rains.

With temperatures ranging between 28 to 30 degree celsius it is expected that some areas will also experience thunderstorms.

The day is predicted to be moderately hot while evenings are expected to be considerably cooler.

The General Administration of Civil Aviation has indicated that the month of November is expected to experience fluctuations in the climate, which is why it is advised that the general public make sure to keep an eye on the weather forecast bulletins and warnings issued by the Meteorological Department.