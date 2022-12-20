Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi predicted rainfall falling the weekend in some parts of Kuwait, indicating next Friday is expected to last between 3 and 6 hours.

In a statement to a local Arabic daily, Al-Otaibi attributed the reason for the expected rains to the domination of the Indian seasonal depression over parts of the Arabian Peninsula, pointing out that it will be light to medium and sometimes accompanied by thunder.

And Al-Otaibi indicated that the weather in Kuwait will be stable during Tuesday and Wednesday, warm during the day and tends to be cold at night, with an opportunity for fog at dawn on Wednesday, expecting the maximum temperatures between 20 to 22 and the minimum between 10 to 11 degrees Celsius before it falls lower after the next wave of rain.