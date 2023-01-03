The weather forecaster at the Meteorological Department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, confirmed that the country will expect Tuesday midnight showers which will continue until Thursday noon, according to a local news agency. The official explained that this is as a result of the extension of a surface depression accompanied by a moist air mass. He added that rainfall may be heavy in some areas, with winds reaching speeds of more than 50 km/h, and a decrease in horizontal visibility in several areas.

Al-Qarawi added that the clouds are expected to decrease and chances of rain will decrease during the day on Thursday, as the weather will gradually improve, and the weather will be cold during the day and colder at night, with opportunities for fog.

Moreover, the department called on the public to follow the weather forecast through its official website www.met.gov.kw, and through the department’s official mobile app, Kuwait et, especially during weather fluctuations, to get updated with the latest weather developments.