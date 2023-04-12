Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi said that the numerical forecast maps, in addition to tracking the situation via satellite and radar, have not changed in the rainy situation that is expected to prevail in the country today, and continue until Thursday morning.

Al-Otaibi reaffirmed rain is expected this evening and continue until tomorrow morning, and the speed of the winds is expected to exceed 60 kilometers per hour.

He indicated that what is being published about expectations of unprecedented rains in the history of Kuwait is “incorrect,” and pointed out so far 2018 has gone on record when Kuwait witnessed abundant rainfall.

He stated the country is currently going through a period of preceding the Sarayat, which usually witnesses rapid weather fluctuations accompanied by thunderstorms, dust, and temperatures.