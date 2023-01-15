Kuwait Meteorology Center resident meteorologist Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said on Sunday that rain is expected to gradually fall on Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon across the country. The low pressure in the atmosphere mixed with high surface humidity creates low and mid-level cloud formation, as well as thunderstorms.

The center told KUNA that light to moderate rainfall is expected with the possibility of some heavy downpours over the southern part of the country, adding that high wind and low visibility upset the condition of the sea as waves are expected to soar up to six feet high. Al-Qarawi said conditions will improve as cold weather is expected later on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Ministry of Interior has cautioned the public against the unsteady weather according to the rain forecast in several regions. In a statement with KUNA, the ministry urged the public, especially motorists, to call the emergency number 112 for assistance as the country will experience sporadic rainfalls and low visibility.