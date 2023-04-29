Zawya website said Kuwait has decided to extend the deadline for submitting bids for a consulting contract to study, design and prepare tender documents for the first phase of the railway project in Kuwait, pointing out that the announcement for submitting offers for the contract was made on January 15, 2023, and that the current deadline for submitting offers is May 30.

The site quoted an informed source as saying that the original date for submitting the offers was February 21, 2022, and that the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport is expected to award the consultancy contract in the third quarter of this year, reports Al-Rai daily.

The site indicated that the contract includes design services for the Kuwaiti railway project, and includes a study, design and tender documents for the 111-km-long railway, consisting of one dual-use line (passengers and freight).

The line extends from the southern border of Kuwait with Saudi Arabia, Al-Nuwaiseeb, to Shadadiyah in Kuwait, where the passenger station will be.

The website revealed that the advisory services consist of 3 phases and include a study, critical review, updating of initial designs, completion of detailed engineering design, studies and documents necessary for submitting offers.