The Workers’ Union of the Kuwait Oil Company confirmed that the current privatization system in Kuwait has proven ineffective after the employment crisis witnessed by gas stations in Kuwait.

In a statement, the sources said, this crisis reveals the fragility of the studies on which privatization was based, and that the loser is the Kuwaiti citizen.

The union called on the government to review the privatization program, especially since the crises that resulted from this program has affected everyone.

The sources said, what is surprising is the government silence in the face of this crisis and to add insult to injury “We don’t see any interaction from the concerned authorities while the queues at the gas stations continue to grow bigger and bigger similar to bread queues in some countries.”