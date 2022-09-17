Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday presents a huge logistical, diplomatic and security challenge
Nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world are set to descend on London to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
They will join members of the Royal family, UK prime ministers past and present, and key figures from public life in one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.
“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source said.
The source compared the logistical task to organising “hundreds of state visits” within a matter of days. Normally, there might only be two or three a year.
It presents a huge logistical, diplomatic and security challenge, with practice runs taking place in the dead of night.
So, who can we expect to see attend Her Majesty’s funeral?
The Royal family
The late Queen’s four children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – will be present at the funeral, as well as their respective spouses: Camilla, the Queen Consort; Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of York’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also expected to attend.
The late Queen’s grandchildren will also be in attendance at the service – Prince William, Price Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Spouses of close family, including Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will pay their respects too.
Other Royals expected to attend the funeral ceremony include Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins: the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.
Foreign royals
Monarchs from across the world will also fly into London to pay their respects. Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been confirmed as guests, while former king and queen Juan Carlos and Sofía have been invited.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway and Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco have all confirmed their attendances.
Other members from Europe’s royal families will also be in attendance, including Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and Greece.
Royal representation at the funeral will include:
- Crown Prince of Bahrain
- King of the Belgians
- King of Bhutan
- Sultan of Brunei
- Queen of Denmark
- Emperor of Japan
- King of Jordan
- Crown Prince of Kuwait
- King of the Kingdom of Lesotho
- Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg
- Malaysian Sultan
- Prince of Monaco
- Crown Prince of Morocco
- King of the Netherlands
- King of Norway
- Sultan of Oman
- Amir of the State of Qatar
- Salman of Saudi Arabia
- King of Spain
- King of Sweden
- King of Tonga
- President of the UAE
World leaders
Her Majesty met countless world leaders during her 70-year reign and many of these politicians will attend her state funeral.
The recently appointed prime minister, Liz Truss, will attend, as well as the Labour party leader, Sir Keir Starmer.
Source: The Telegraph