The Kuwait Oil Company is negotiating with 6 international companies to provide consultancy services for the management of oil reservoirs in the country, in order to provide the best international methods and practices in the fields of reservoir management and oil reserves.

The sources said that the company (Quantum Reservoir Impact) has won the tender with the lowest price during the second round of negotiations, reports a local Arabic daily.

The contract is worth 6.3 million dinars, a decrease of about 3.3 million dinars from the highest offer made by Schlumberger International, which submitted an offer of 9.6 million dinars in the second round as well. Target Gas Fields Company won second place after submitting a bid of 6.5 million dinars in the second bidding round.