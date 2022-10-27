The work contracts of expatriates who are still working in the government are for a period of only one year. The government sources say all contracts, even the use of the services of any non-Kuwaitis, are renewed annually, and there are no contracts set for 5 years or open-ended.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily all Kuwaitis must be rest assured that no expatriates will find government jobs which can be filled by Kuwaitis and this applies to all ministries and other government institutions without exception.

This came in response to a question about the completion of the implementation of Resolution No. 11 of 2017 regarding the rules and procedures for Kuwaitization of government jobs last August, whose implementation period is set at five years, and 22 specialties are still occupied by expatriates.

These disciplines include a group of engineering jobs, teaching, education, training, social, educational, and sports services, science jobs, livestock, agricultural, aquaculture, financial, economic, and commercial jobs, groups of law, politics, Islamic affairs, forensic evidence, and prevention, rescue, craft, and service jobs.