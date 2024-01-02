Al-Ajiri Scientific Center said January will witness two astronomical phenomena, the first of which is the Quadrantid meteor showers decorating the sky of Kuwait, Wednesday, for two days, and the second is perihelion the day after tomorrow, Thursday.

The center added in a statement today, Tuesday, that the Quadrantid meteors will reach their peak in the Kuwaiti sky tomorrow night after their radiation point rises after midnight and during the hours before sunrise the next day, January 4th.

He explained that the Quadrantid meteors produce about 120 meteors per hour and can be seen with the naked eye in open and dark places during the night hours.

He pointed out that the day after tomorrow, Thursday, Kuwait will witness another astronomical phenomenon known as perihelion, which coincides with the beginning of every new Gregorian year.

The center pointed out that in this phenomenon, the Earth is at the closest point to the sun, which will make the sun’s disk appear a little larger than usual and brighter.