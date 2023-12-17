His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at the Amiri Airport, Sunday, the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences over the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Tamim also offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and the Al-Sabah family.

Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah received the Qatari Amir and the high-level delegation offering condolences. – KUNA