Qatar witnessed heavy rain today and unusual weather, as described by the Qatar News Agency (QNA), while the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority revealed the continuation of rain in most regions of the country until the end of this weekend, accompanied by thunder and varied from one region to another.

Head of the Forecasting and Analysis Department at the Meteorological Department of the Civil Aviation Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Kubaisi, said in a statement to QNA that the amount of rain recorded until ten in the morning was approximately 38 milliliters in Doha, and 29.8 milliliters in the city of Al-Wakra, reports a local Arabic daily.

He expected the continuation of cloudy conditions and scattered rain in various regions of the country, which may be accompanied by thunder at times on the coast and in the sea for the next two days.

The Qatari Ministry of Interior called on drivers to pay more attention and adhere to the necessary safety guidelines, including (leaving a sufficient safety distance, sticking to the lane, reducing speed, and making sure that the windshield wipers are working) while driving during rain.