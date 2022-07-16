A blood donation camp was organized by the Punjabi Community in Kuwait on 15 th July 2022 to celebrate the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha as well as to commemorate birth anniversary of Eighth Guru of Sikhs, Sri Guru Harkrishna Ji Maharaj Bala Pritam Ji at the Blood Donation Center Adan Hospital. More than 500 people were registered in the camp and 281people donated.

This blood donation camp was organized by the Punjab Steel Factory with the support of supporting personalities, organizations and groups from Kuwait. Surjeet Kumar (Owner Punjab Steel Factory) said that the blood donation camp this time was much a success in itself as all the following associations participated/supported as a unit working for same cause:

(1) Satguru Ravidas Welfare Society Kuwait ,(2) Srishti Karta Bhagwan Valmiki Sabha Kuwait , (3) Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Club Kuwait , (4) Dr. BR. Ambedkar Missionary Sabha Kuwait , (5) Harnek Randhawa Helpline Canada , (6)Dhyankash.org , (7) Baba Fateh Singh Kabaddi Club Kuwait , (8) Punjabi Sath Kuwait , (9) Smartech Computer, (10) Public Auto Parts , Surjeet Kumar and Penny expressed their sincere thanks to the donors who came forward voluntarily for this selfless deed. They extended that in the future such projects will work accumulated under one umbrella with cooperation as was done this time.

The known personalities from the community stood present on this occasion were Mandeep Singh, Jatinder Bajwa, Bunty, Taran Sekhon, Gurmeet Kang KGL, Prince KGL, Harpreet Singh, Gurnam Singh, Malkit Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manjit Singh Salmian, Pardeep Singh, Kulveer Singh, Manna Majithia, Gaurav , Davinder Kumar, Palvinder Kumar, Sodhi Sandhu, Sukhdev Kumar, Baldev Kumar, Bittu Rekhi, Karamjit Singh Grover, Baljinder Singh,Kakku Gujjar, Pamma Gujjar, Sonu Saab etc.