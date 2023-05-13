The Public Authority for Manpower in cooperation with the Residence Affairs Investigations Department carried out an inspection campaign of of domestic workers recruitment offices in the governorates of Hawalli, Farwaniya and Al-Ahmadi.

The campaign was headed by the acting Director General of the Authority, along with Marzouq Al-Otaibi, and acting Deputy Director General of the Labor Force Protection Sector, Dr. Fahd Murad, the director of the Department for Regulating the Recruitment of Domestic Workers, Nasser Al-Musawi, and the Director General of the Residency Investigations Department, Major General Walid Al-Tarawah, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The campaign resulted in identifying 22 labor recruitment offices which were operating in violation of the laws, in addition to the arresting 13 domestic workers who were found on the offices premises.

They were then sent to the PAM Expatriate Labor Shelter Center until their legal status is settled, or procedures for their departure from the country are taken in coordination with employers.

With regard to the violating labor recruitment offices, reports of violations have been issued against them, in addition to that PAM will work, in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to suspend the licenses of the violating offices for 6 months for violating Article 11 of Resolution No. 22 of 2022.