In the framework of the continuous cooperation to enhance the bilateral partnership between the two sides, the Public Utilities Management Company (PUMC) launched the first parking without tickets car park, in cooperation with the Kuwait Municipality.

This second cooperation comes as a continuation of the direct contract announced by the PUMC previously with the Kuwait Municipality, which came based on recommendations from the Council of Ministers, regarding the delivery and operation of the Dasman car park project, which is one of the largest car parks in Kuwait, and it is one of the smart parking lots, reports a local Arabic daily.

The CEO of PUMC, Eng. Saleh Al-Othman, said that the company received its first parking lot without tickets, which is the first of its kind in Kuwait, noting that the Municipal Council parking lots will facilitate the movement of entry and exit for customers without the need to issue tickets, in addition to that it will work to ensure the protection and safety of cars.

Al-Othman pointed out that the parking lot is equipped with security devices and surveillance cameras for monitoring and follow-up that use the method of identifying the car plate and providing more security, as a step towards building a highly efficient safety system at various levels.

He stressed the keenness of PUMC to put customer service and satisfaction at the top of its priorities, adding: “We have achieved continuous success since our launch, and we are still continuing to provide the best services.”

Al-Othman pointed out that this building will contribute to reducing congestion and avoiding traffic problems experienced by the crowded area of high-rise commercial towers, pointing to the advantages that characterize the parking lot from others in terms of keeping pace with modern speed in entry and exit systems, as well as the distinguished location of the parking lot, which is located in the heart of the commercial capital, in addition to the large area that allows for a large number of parking spaces for different cars, in addition to the design and diversity that characterizes it.

Al-Othman stated that “public utilities” are leading a comprehensive development process, and this development is within an integrated system, a clear philosophy and a specific vision based on the company’s strengths.

In turn, the Deputy Director General for Projects Sector Affairs in Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Nadia Al-Sharida expressed thanked the concerted efforts and tangible cooperation of all state agencies in order to serve the citizens, especially the “public utilities”.

She pointed out that this will contribute to solving traffic congestion, and avoiding the phenomenon of congestion on the roads, especially during peak times.

It is noteworthy that the first direct cooperation between “public utilities” and the Kuwait Municipality was outside the framework of the Ministry of Finance, and came according to the directives of the Council of Ministers regarding the delivery and operation of the Dasman car park project, which is one of the largest car parks in Kuwait.

It is one of the smart parking lots and accommodates 2,300 cars, sits on a 13,000 m2 area, and consists of 6 floors and a basement.