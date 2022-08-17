The Ministry of Public Works intends to float a tender for sewage treatment in Al-Mutla’a, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and South Abdullah Al-Mubarak, through mobile treatment units that will be temporarily installed in those areas until those areas are connected to the main sewage network.

Ministry sources told a local Arabic daily that Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh is considered a disaster area, with a dilapidated sewage network, and these plants will be installed to treat the surplus of sewage water, indicating that the estimated quantities of wastewater generated from that area are estimated at 24,000 meters.

The sources indicated that the Municipality has allocated 9 areas in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh to be exploited in the installation of about 24 treatment plants, to treat the surplus of sewage, with care to follow up the network and prevent encroachments on the rainwater network, in order to preserve the marine environment, and prevent any sewage pollutants from reaching it.

The sources indicated the tender is expected to be floated within the next two months, and aims to protect the environment in those areas to sewage treat water that can be used to irrigate crops.