In an effort to beautify the suburb of Salmiya, the Public Facilities Management Company requested the municipality to organize, manage and operate unused lands in Salmiya in the Hawalli Governorate.

The CEO of the company, Eng Saleh Al-Othman, in a letter to the municipality, said that the company believes and is keen to contribute to the implementation of the aspirations of the Council of Ministers and the municipality by providing parking lots to accommodate the increasing number of cars in all areas of Kuwait, thus facilitating traffic, organizing and exploiting the unused space in the Hawalli Governorate, which can contribute positively to beautify Salmiya in addition to the development of state revenues.

Al-Othman has requested approval to allocate 4 vacant lands to organize, operate, maintain and managing these yards and use them as surface car parks, similar to the surface car parks managed by the company in the various governorates of Kuwait, noting that the space yards to be exploited are:

■ the open area located between Al-Dimna and Salem Al-Mubarak Streets.

■ the open area located between Dimna Streets and 7th Avenue of the same street.

■ the plaza located on Street 135 branching from Salem Al Mubarak and Qatar Streets.

■ the open area located between Hamad Al-Mubarak and Sayed Yassin Al-Tabtabaei Streets.