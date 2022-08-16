The Department for the Protection of Public Morals and Combating Trafficking in Persons managed to seize a prostitution network consisting of (19) persons of Asian nationality, 3 men and 16 women, for carrying out acts contrary to public morals in the Salmiya area.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media stated that the necessary legal measures are being taken against them and referred to that they have been referred to competent authorities.

The sources pointed out that this is part of the continuous efforts of the criminal security sector in apprehending outlaws and those who carry out acts contrary to public morals.

The criminal security sector also arrested a young Asian woman in the Sharq region for promoting acts contrary to public morals and incitement to immorality through social networking sites.