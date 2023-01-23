The Ministry of Education announced the opening of applications for non-Kuwaiti teachers in various disciplines for the academic year 2023-2034 to meet the needs of general education schools. According to Al-Qabas, the ministry needs about 700 teachers in 12 academic disciplines to fill the shortage in government schools, as the public education sector raised its needs for administrative affairs. Submission of applications will start on Sunday on the official website of the ministry.

In addition, the ministry stressed the need to adhere to the established requirements on professional background in all subjects except for the female music education major, which requires three years for those with non-educational qualifications, and two years for those with educational qualifications. The ministry exempted several categories from the mentioned requirement, such as holders of a doctoral degree, holders of a grade of no less than very good in the university qualification, holders of a master’s degree, holders of an average of no less than excellent in the university qualification, graduates of the Faculty of Education from Kuwait University and the Faculty of Basic Education in the Public Authority for Education Applied and Training and all other government colleges in Kuwait.

All applicants are required to pass the interview without exception. Moreover, Kuwaitis are prioritized in the required specializations, and the priority of appointments is for the outputs of local teacher preparation colleges for the following categories: children of Kuwaiti women, children of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and lastly, expatriates.