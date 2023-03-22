The Public Prosecution announced that it ordered the detention of a citizen who came to the Ali Sabah Al-Salem police station and confessed to killing another citizen using a knife while he was in his vehicle in the Ali Sabah Al-Salem suburb, then buried his body in a desert area and set fire to his vehicle.

The Public Prosecution Office had initiated investigation procedures in the case and moved to the crime scene, examined the body of the dead man and ordered the forensic medicine department to be delegated to take over the case, reports Al-Qabas daily.

The daily has learned that the accused confessed, during interrogations, to the details of his crime, stressing that he committed this heinous crime due to personal disputes with the victim, and stabbed him to death with a knife. The investigations are still ongoing.